Grab a $1 cup of Italian coffee at this Union Square movie theater

Trust us when we say that Italian brand Lavazza makes some of the (if not the) best coffee around town—which is why we're so excited to learn that the company's outpost at the Regal Union Square movie theater is offering patrons any size cup of drip coffee for $1 every day before 4pm.

According to EV Grieve, the outlet that first reported the news, the coffee shop is actually open to the public and doesn't solely serve theater-goers so feel free to stop by at any point for an excellent cup of java.

Although we're not sure whether the deal is a limited-time offer or not, we do suspect that it all has to do with the fact that the outpost first opened in February of 2020 but had to shutdown a mere month after that given the onset of the pandemic. What better way to draw customers in than offering out-of-this-world coffee for a single dollar?

Not that you should need additional reasons to visit one of the city's most popular theaters, but you should know that the property has recently undergone a major renovation and is now home to 17 screens in total (up from the original 14) that seat 2,000 folks at once, plus a bar where you'll be able to order drinks and actually bring them inside of the various screening rooms (a concept different from the in-theater dining service that destinations like the Alamo are known for).

Clearly, now's the time to head to the theater, with much-anticipated films like House of Gucci, Dune, King Richard, Spencer and Last Night in Soho, among others, already earning stellar reviews. See you at the movies.