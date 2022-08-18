New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Trio of mochi ice cream by Dominique Ansel
Photograph: Courtesy of Dominique Ansel Workshop

Grab an ice cream hand roll at Dominique Ansel this weekend

You've got three flavors to choose from.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

As usual, celebrity chef Dominique Ansel has come up with a culinary treat that is as visually beautiful as it is delicious.

This weekend only, folks visiting the Dominique Ansel Workshop in Flatiron at 17 East 27th Street by Madison Avenue will get to order a trio of mochi ice cream temaki prepared in collaboration with the delectable West Village temaki restaurant Nami Nori. A match made in heaven, if you ask us. 

The three flavors are passionfruit granita with olive oil sorbet, fresh lime zest and vanilla mochi; hazelnut ice cream with chocolate sea salt crispy rice and vanilla mochi; and fresh strawberries, strawberry agar gelée, Madagscar vanilla ice cream and vanilla mochi. 

Each offering is served in a crispy hand-made temaki tuile made of rice flour. The best part? They are all gluten-free!

The temaki follow a very long list of eclectic gastronomic inventions by the creator of the Cronut, including a French cake that came with a crown, a number of travel-themed desserts, others that looked like NYC coffee cups and a series of adorable gourmet Peeps.

New Yorkers with a flair for the crispy-sweet can grab the trio of mochi at the midtown location of Ansel's shop starting tomorrow through Sunday from opening at 8am until supplies last daily. 

Enjoy!

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Love Local

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.