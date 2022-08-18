Grab an ice cream hand roll at Dominique Ansel this weekend

You've got three flavors to choose from.

As usual, celebrity chef Dominique Ansel has come up with a culinary treat that is as visually beautiful as it is delicious.

This weekend only, folks visiting the Dominique Ansel Workshop in Flatiron at 17 East 27th Street by Madison Avenue will get to order a trio of mochi ice cream temaki prepared in collaboration with the delectable West Village temaki restaurant Nami Nori. A match made in heaven, if you ask us.

The three flavors are passionfruit granita with olive oil sorbet, fresh lime zest and vanilla mochi; hazelnut ice cream with chocolate sea salt crispy rice and vanilla mochi; and fresh strawberries, strawberry agar gelée, Madagscar vanilla ice cream and vanilla mochi.

Each offering is served in a crispy hand-made temaki tuile made of rice flour. The best part? They are all gluten-free!

The temaki follow a very long list of eclectic gastronomic inventions by the creator of the Cronut, including a French cake that came with a crown, a number of travel-themed desserts, others that looked like NYC coffee cups and a series of adorable gourmet Peeps.

New Yorkers with a flair for the crispy-sweet can grab the trio of mochi at the midtown location of Ansel's shop starting tomorrow through Sunday from opening at 8am until supplies last daily.

Enjoy!