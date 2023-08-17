‘Gutenberg! The Musical’ let the first 50 people in line pick their ticket price

The only thing we love more than tickets to a great Broadway show is discounted tickets to a great Broadway show. And on Friday, August 18, New Yorkers and visitors alike will get to take advantage of just that with a special pick-your-own-price deal for the premiere of Gutenberg! The Musical!

The James Earl Jones Theatre box office will open Friday morning at 10am Eastern for the musical, which reunites The Book of Mormon co-stars and Tony Award-nominated actors Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells in a "story of two best pals named Bud and Doug who put on a show together because they just love each other so damn much."

The first 50 people in line at the box office at 138 West 48th Street will have the opportunity to randomly pick from a trucker hat (it will make more sense when you see the production) with the help of a special guest (you have a 50-percent chance of guessing right) to decide exactly how much you will be paying for those coveted tickets. The four tiers of price options (as well as their numerical relevance, per a press release) are:

$6.24 – "Johannes Gutenberg’s birthday is generally accepted to be June 24. No one really knows why. Just accept the $6.24 ticket and be happy."

$14.48 – "The year Gutenberg invented the printing press. Among the first items printed was a calendar of the year. Little known fact: The calendar featured a woodcut of a kitten hanging on a branch with the phrase 'Hang in there!' But in German, of course."

$22 – "The last copy of a complete Gutenberg Bible publicly sold was in 1978 and went for $2.2M."

$36 – "There are 48 known remaining complete copies of the Gutenberg Bible. Of those remaining copies, 36 are printed on paper. The other 12 are vellum which is a fine parchment made from animal skin. Pretty gross, huh?"

Yes, that means you can see two of theater’s finest talents for less than seven bucks. There is a limit of two tickets per person and the special pricing is offered for performances through Sunday, November 5, save for holidays and other select performances. (Check with the box office before purchasing.)

The musical will have a 20-week limited engagement, with previews kicking off on Friday, September 15, opening night being held on Thursday, October 12, and the production ending on Sunday, January 28, 2024.