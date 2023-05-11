It's always time for ice cream, but especially when those city temperatures start cranking up. (Summer in NYC, are you here already? We didn't even put our parkas away yet!)

To get you in the summery spirit, Häagen-Dazs—one of the best brands for the cold stuff, in our humble opinion—is celebrating the grand opening of its new Lennox Hill location at 1306 Second Avenue in the Upper East Side with free ice cream for the first 500 guests on Saturday, May 20 from noon until icy supplies run out.

Along with the gratis scoops, locals and tourists alike are welcome to the new uptown shop to try their hand at prices like scratch-off cards (offering the chance to win free ice cream for an entire year) as well as other Häagen-Dazs goodies. And as well as fan-favorite flavors like Double Belgian Chocolate Chip, Dulce de Leche and classic Vanilla, folks can even come taste the brand's latest seasonal offering, the Pineapple Coconut Shake, a “playfully luxurious” spin on the classic piña colada (albeit without any boozy, so it can delight ice-cream lovers of all ages), which launched on Saturday, April 1 and will be available through Wednesday, June 14 or as long as supplies last. The tropical treat is topped with whipped cream and a slice of fresh pineapple, in case you want to be transported to islands slightly more exotic than Manhattan.

The Upper East Side location continues Häagen-Dazs' footprint in New York City, which started with the brand's very first ice cream shop in Brooklyn Heights way back in 1976. Today, there are six outposts in New York State and more than 200 franchised Häagen-Dazs shops throughout the country.

Take a gander at that new Pineapple Coconut Shake below, and if you're looking for more frozen relief from the impending summer heat, check out our picks for the best soft serve ice cream in NYC and the best ice cream sandwiches in NYC.