Whether or not you'll be marching in the parade, your commute will be affected by Halloween tomorrow.

Tomorrow night, the iconic Village Halloween Parade will take over the city, lining up at Sixth Avenue and Canal Street around 6:30pm and marching through town until about 9pm.

As usual, the north and west entrances to Sixth Avenue will be blocked off during the time of the event, but, this year specifically, New Yorkers will also have to deal with daytime closures as part of a new city-wide initiative called Trick-or-Streets.

Eric Adams made an announcement about the program last week, specifically noting its intent: to allow citizens to safely enjoy the day all throughout different neighborhoods, no matter what Halloween events they plan on attending.

“One of New York City’s most valuable resources is our space, and we’re making better use of it than ever before,” the politician said in an official statement. “We’re making sure that all of our city’s residents can safely enjoy our public spaces this Halloween and Día De Los Muertos.”

Below, all the NYC street closures to keep in mind during Halloween 2023:

The Bronx

Decatur Avenue, East 193rd Street to Fordham Road from 11am to 6pm

Evelyn Place, Grand Avenue to Aqueduct Avenue East from 3pm to 7pm

Jennings Street, Chisholm Street to Prospect Avenue from 3pm to 6pm

Decatur Avenue, East 195th Street to East 194th Street from 3pm to 8pm

Jackson Avenue, Pontiac Place to East 149th Street from 4pm to 7pm

Saint Ann’s Avenue, East 156th Street to Rae Street from 4pm to 7pm

Brooklyn

7th Street, 5th Avenue to 4th Avenue from 8:10am to 2:30pm

11th Street, 8th Avenue to Prospect Park West from 2pm to 11pm

Zion Triangle Plaza at East New York Avenue, Legion Street to Pitkin Avenue from 3pm to 6pm

Prospect Place, Grand Avenue to Classon Avenue from 3pm to 8pm

Madison Street, Nostrand Avenue to Bedford Avenue from 3:30pm to 9:30pm

Myrtle Avenue Plaza, Hall Street to Emerson Place from 4pm to 6pm

Knickerbocker Plaza at Knickerbocker Avenue & Myrtle Avenue from 4pm to 7pm

Polhemus Place, Garfield Place to Carroll Street from 4pm to 8pm

Washington Street, Water Street to Front Street from 4pm to 8pm

Pearl Plaza at Pearl Street, Anchorage Place to Water Street from 4pm to 7pm

Joralemon Street, Hicks Street to Furman Street from 4pm to 8pm

Hoyt Street, State Street to Atlantic Avenue from 4pm to 9pm

Lafayette Avenue, Ashland Place to St Felix Street from 4pm to 7pm

State Street, 3rd Avenue to Nevins Street from 4pm to 7pm

17th Street, 8th Avenue to 7th Avenue from 4pm to 9pm

Park Place, Underhill Avenue to Vanderbilt Avenue from 5pm to 8pm

Underhill Avenue, Sterling Place to Prospect Place from 5pm to 8pm

Jefferson Avenue, Patchen Avenue to Malcolm X Boulevard from 5pm to 8pm

Waverly Avenue, Dekalb Avenue to Willoughby Avenue from 5pm to 9pm

Albemarle Road, Rugby Road to Argyle Road from 5pm to 8pm

7th Avenue, 3rd Street to 14th Street from 6:30pm to 8pm

Manhattan

Cooper Street, Isham Street to West 207th Street from 8am to 4pm

Stanton Street, Norfolk Street to Essex Street from 11am to 7pm

Quisqueya Plaza at Dyckman Street, Seaman Avenue to Broadway from 1pm to 9pm

East 123rd Street, 3rd Avenue to 2nd Avenue from 3pm to 6pm

East 7th Street, 1st Avenue to Avenue A from 3pm to 5pm

LaGuardia Place, West 3rd Street to Washington Square South from 3pm to 6pm

West 139th Street, 8th Avenue to 7th Avenue from 3pm to 8pm

East 115th Street and Park Avenue from 3:30pm to 7pm

Pell Street, Bowery to Mott Street from 3:30pm to 7pm

East 10th Street, 2nd Avenue to 1st Avenue from 3:30pm to 5:30pm

West 120th Street, Mount Morris Park West to Lennox Avenue from 4pm to 8pm

East 82nd Street, Lexington Avenue to 3rd Avenue from 4pm to 7pm

East 92nd Street, Madison Avenue to Fifth Avenue from 4pm to 5:30pm

West 78th Street, Columbus Avenue to Amsterdam Avenue from 5pm to 8pm

West 90th Street, Central Park West to Columbus Avenue from 5pm to 8pm

West 95th Street, Columbus Avenue to Central Park West from 5:30pm to 8pm

West 69th Street, Broadway to Central Park West from 6pm to 8pm

Queens

34th Avenue, Junction Boulevard to 69th Street from 2pm to 8pm

Beach 20th Street Plaza at Beach 20th Street & Beach 21st Street from 4pm to 7pm

Woodside Avenue, 79th Street to 75th Street from 4pm to 6pm

109th Avenue, 160th Street to 159th Street from 4pm to 8pm

116th Avenue, 145th Street to Sutphin Boulevard from 4pm to 8pm

31st Avenue, 35th Street to 33rd Street from 5pm to 8pm

Staten Island