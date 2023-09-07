New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Seasoned Vegan’s Real Quick SV Chicken Sandwich
Photograph: Michael Tulipan / MST Creative PR

Harlem's beloved Seasoned Vegan finds a second life downtown

The burdock root "crawfish" is back!

Written by
Christina Izzo
Advertising

There's a premium on great vegan restaurants in New York City, so when we lose one, we feel it deeply. Thankfully, one of the most beloved veg-focused spots is making a comeback: after shuttering its original Harlem location after nine years on April 1, Seasoned Vegan has reopened with a brand-new concept down in the East Village.

Occupying a smaller space at 128 Second Avenue near St. Marks Place, mother-and-son restaurateurs Brenda “Chef B” Beener and Aaron Beener relaunched the restaurant as Seasoned Vegan Real Quick in late August, a quick service takeout and delivery spot that retools some of their most popular dishes as sandwiches.

RECOMMENDED: The best veggie burgers in NYC, from Superiority to Shake Shack 

On the newfangled, New Orleans-inspired menu, find former Seasoned Vegan favorites like the signature burdock root "crawfish," here serving as the fried "protein" in a pretzel-bun po-boy with remoulade sauce and grilled in a barbecue "craw" sandwich smothered in "bayou BBQ" sauce. Vegan soy nuggets will be available a la carte or piled high on a burger bun. Rounding out the menu are sides like shoestring fries tossed with Cajun seasoning, sodas such as fair-trade Maine Root options, and housemade organic desserts, including salted-pecan cookies, beet-root cupcakes and a raw cheesecake made from cashews, walnuts and dates.

There are several combo options available, in case you want to create a bespoke Happy Meal of sorts for yourself, such as the "Ol' Hungry Self," which gets you the choice of any sandwich, soy nuggets or fried "craw," and fries for $22.50.

Seasoned Vegan's meat-free reworkings of classic Cajun flavored drew plenty of celebrity fans over the near-decade it was open uptown, from Stevie Wonder to India Arie to Colin Kaepernick. The concept first started when Brenda Beener began serving vegan baked goods out of a local bakery in 2010; when her son Aaron came on as a partner, they opened the restaurant, Harlem's first full-service vegan eatery, in 2014. The pivot to takeout and delivery first happened, as with most restaurants, during the pandemic.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.