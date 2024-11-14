Have the most lavish Thanksgiving ever with this luxe NYC package

There are times when I forget that the rich live among us in New York. But when I see a luxe Thanksgiving experience in the city, priced at a cool $175,000, I’m quickly reminded of my tax bracket.

Living up to its tagline of “a boldly lavish hotel,” The Mark Hotel has introduced a spectacular holiday package geared toward the most luxurious among us. Just steps away from Central Park, this opulent offering is guaranteed to make this holiday one of the most memorable (and it better be for that price).

Photography courtesy of The Mark Hotel | The Dining Room in the Penthouse Suite

So what does $175,000 get you? It all starts with a stay in the Penthouse suite, up to 10 guests. Priced at $75,000 a night, the 10,000-square-foot space is yours, all five bedrooms, six bathrooms and four fireplaces of it, giving you plenty of space to lounge and connect or avoid those certain relatives you had to invite. The suite also has a rooftop terrace the size of an ample New York apartment, clocking in at 2,500 square feet, with views of Central Park and the city skyline.

Naturally, you won’t have to worry about cooking a Thanksgiving meal here. Chef Jean-George Vongerichten has curated a meal that will be served in the lavish dining room. The four-course meal begins with an amuse bouche of egg toast and caviar alongside appetizers served family-style—we are talking Butternut Squash Soup, Tuna Tartare and Chicories Salad. Not looking for turkey this year? Guests can choose their own Thanksgiving main, such as Roasted Main Lobster and Grilled Colorado Lamb Chops. But if you are a Thanksgiving purist, don’t worry, a Roasted Organic Turkey is on offer, made even more luxurious with foie gras and chestnut stuffing. Lest we forget about the sweeter things in life, the meal ends with a table full of pies and cakes, a Spiced Pumpkin Pie and a Dark Chocolate Pecan Tart among them. But if you’d rather dine among the people, venture downstairs to Caviar Kaspia, the Parisian transplant that excels in, you guessed it, caviar, for a dining experience for up to 10 guests.

But there is more than just food to be had here. Thanks to the ice skating rink on the Penthouse’s private terrace, guests can take a few lessons from a professional skater backdropped with views of Central Park. Looking to get a head start on shopping this holiday season? Instead of bearing the cold and waiting in line, you can enjoy a VIP late-night shopping experience at Bergdorf Goodman. Speaking of privacy, the package also includes an exclusive after-hours tour of The Metropolitan Museum of Art as they celebrate the 100th anniversary of The American Wing.

But if you’d rather sit back and relax, The Mark has options for you, too. Pamper yourself with Fekkai blowouts from Frederic Fekkai Salon on the second floor. Or you can recharge with an in-suite couples massage. And if all of this feels overindulgent, your spirit can be quelled, as The Mark will donate a percentage of proceeds to City Harvest, which helps to provide food for New Yorkers in need.

But if you can’t cough up nearly $200,000 in the next month, the hotel has a more affordable Thanksgiving option (in comparison) as Vongerichten’s four-course meal will be served in The Mark Restaurant by Jean-Georges priced at $228 per person. If anyone needs a plus one, just know that my inbox is open.