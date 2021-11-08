Restaurants open on Thanksgiving when you don’t feel like cooking

The old-world charm of well-worn communal tables, dangling copper cookware and flickering lamps may help explain why a 20-year-old restaurant is still tough to get into on a Saturday night. Seasonal produce shapes the holiday menu (5 courses; $115 pp) of executive chef Roger Martinez, which will include dishes like Zuppa red kuri squash with toasted pumpkin seed, Cavoletti Brussels sprouts and Bartlett pear and house-made ravioli filled with ricotta, toasted chestnuts and sage. You’ll have no trouble finding a wine to match your meal; Il Buco’s list is one of the city’s best.
Thanksgiving in NYC is an especially high-spirited time of the year: from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, to Friendsgiving festivities galore to plenty of opportunities to sample the gamut of the city’s best pies. Even though your tiny apartment alone is a good enough excuse to not host a big dinner, what makes dining out on Thanksgiving Day even particularly enticing is that some of the best restaurants in NYC are open for holiday business (some serving turkey, others not so much). Here are some of our favorites.
