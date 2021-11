If you’re hosting a crew but feeling nervous about cooking yourself (or you just really want to impress them), grab a Thanksgiving Box from Frenchette. Included is a feast prepared for six people covering every base imaginable in the more than a dozen menu items, from heritage turkey to chestnut stuffing to pumpkin pie, to name just a few.

Price: $600 for 6 people.

Something to be thankful for: Pull-apart Parker House rolls with rosemary and sea salt