Have your face made into a cookie at this East Village bakery

If you’ve ever wanted to eat Drake’s face, now’s your chance.

East Village bakery Cupcake Market will take any face you want—from pop culture icons like Jerry Seinfeld and Madonna to your probably undeserving roommate—and turn it into a delicious, edible cookie. It’s a carb-loving narcissist’s dream come true.

If you’re interested in taking a bite of either your or someone else’s face, just send three pictures to cupcakemarketnyc@gmail.com. (Note: You can only send a maximum of two faces to be cookie-ized, and you have to purchase a minimum of 10 cookies at $16 each.) After four to seven days, your completed confection will be ready for pick-up at the bakery!

We had to try some of these personalized pastries for ourselves, so check out our recent trip to the sweets shop in the video above.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.​