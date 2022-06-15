Here are New Yorkers' favorite restaurants to order delivery from

As New Yorkers, we love dining out—but there's something to be said about how easy it is for us to order in from our go-to restaurants at any given point during the day and the week. Which is why we're shocked that it took this long for someone to honor locals' favorite eateries to order in from.

DoorDash just released its first-ever Most Loved All Star List, highlighting the top-rated local destinations that not only serve delicious food but that consumers consider "exceptional at operations." Believe it or not, less than 1% of restaurants on the platform actually qualified.

The ranking is a wide-ranging one, covering various geographical areas and cuisines. Among the mentions is an Italian restaurant in Williamsburg, a bunch of sushi destinations in Manhattan, and a laid-back Taiwanese-American cafe, bakery and restaurant that opened in Brooklyn in 2019 but still regularly makes the news. They're all outstanding picks.

Which is all to say: New Yorkers love their restaurants any which way they come and clearly appreciate good service.

Below, find the entire list. Do keep in mind that the entries are not numbered but simply all fall within the "best of the best" category:

Amami Bar & Restaurant

Barano

Blue Ribbon Sushi

DOMODOMO New York

Pho Vietnam

Raku it's Japanese

Red Poke

Sala Thai

Weekends

Win Son Bakery