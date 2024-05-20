We'll be real with you, the only ups and downs we want to be weathering this summer in NYC are on a rollercoaster. Thankfully, the thrill rides over at Coney Island's Luna Park, the largest amusement park in New York City, will officially be open daily for the season starting this Friday, May 24, fittingly ahead of Memorial Day Weekend.

RECOMMENDED: The best things to do in Coney Island, NY’s quintessential summer destination

Luna Park has been operating on weekends for the past few weeks, but beginning this Friday, the summertime attraction will be open full-time for the season, with iconic coasters like the family-friendly Tony’s Express, that 90-degree-dropper the Thunderbolt and, of course, the “Big Momma” of Coney Island, a.k.a. the landmark Cyclone.

Along with those beloved amusement-park staples—as well as the timeless charm and nostalgic novelties that make Coney Island, well, Coney Island—the seaside theme park will also welcome several new rides and upgrades for summer 2024. One high-profile debut is the Electric Eden Raceway, New York City’s first sustainably powered go-kart attraction. Inspired by the high-energy thrill of motorsport racing, the immersive new ride will span a track 900 feet per lap with twists, turns and "strategically placed obstacles" including speed bumps and simulated "mud." Per Luna Park, "the heart of this experience lies in its cutting-edge operating system, allowing riders to tailor their speed settings to either family-friendly cruising or competitive racing, all at the touch of a button."

In between all of the waterfront thrills, you can take in classic boardwalk food like hot dogs, raw clams and funnel cakes—the park's restaurants and concession stands "will be elevating their menus with even more delicious food and beverage options," said Luna Park officials. If you want to make a real day of it, you can also tack in a visit to some of the best bars and restaurants in Coney Island. We'd just suggest riding those rollercoasters before filling up on Totonno's Neapolitan-style pizza or Nathan's freshly grilled frankfurters because, well, you know.