Gem Spa
Photograph: Courtesy of Gem Spa

Here's all of the cool stuff you can buy at the Gem Spa auction

Yes, the egg cream fountains are included.

By Christina Izzo
Of the restaurants and bars sadly forced to permanently close due to the pandemic, the shuttering of Gem Spa was especially soul-crushing. The corner store–meets–community clubhouse was churned right into New York culture, an East Village icon that attracted not only the rich and famous (Madonna, the New York Dolls, Patti Smith), but also regular ol' locals seeking the sweet pleasures of an egg cream. 

Now, you can get a taste of the storied shop in your own home—Gem Spa is auctioning off some of its most iconic furnishings. That includes the famous yellow storefront sign, the graffitied gates featuring the works of artist Paul Kostabi (who has a permanent collection at the Whitney and the Guggenheim museums), those satirical Schiti Bank posters, and, yes, even the egg cream fountain pumps. 

"Due to COVID, we were forced to close like so many beloved New York City businesses. To honor the special spirit of the shop, we are auctioning off memorabilia, egg cream equipment, and signs from the store," says Gem Spa owner Parul Patel. "These are the last remnants of an iconic institution and we hope that with this auction, they will find a new home with someone who loves old New York and wants to preserve a piece of precious history." 

If you don't have the budget (or the apartment space) for the larger items, you can still stock up on branded merch and art prints, available on the shop's website—they'd make for a great NYC-themed gift this holiday!

