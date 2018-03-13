Here’s what you can eat at Dessert Goals food fest this weekend

Sweet Dreams are made at this event. No city would be complete without bakeries (and Instagrammable desserts) to oblige our sugar cravings. In Long Island City, Queens, a massive blowout invites you to munch on the city’s most-buzzed-about treats under one roof. Dubbed Dessert Goals, the multi-weekend fest is a Willy Wonka paradise: For an hour and a half, you can gluttonously consume exclusive treats crafted specifically for this event.

Stuff your face with Rebecca’s wearable (yes, really) cake pops, Pop Cake Shop’s push-up cake pops, Petee’s Pie Co.’s new lemon elderflower meringue creation and Sugar Monster Sweets’ disco ball cupcakes and artisanal Twinkies. Supermoon Bakehouse (known for its croissants, donuts and cruffins) is also creating an exclusive treat for this event. And there’s going to be plenty of boozy ice cream by Tipsy Scoop to go around.

Photograph: Courtesy Liang Shi

Photograph: Courtesy Liang Shi

Photograph: Courtesy Liang Shi

Is all this sweetness giving you a toothache? Don’t worry; various salty and savory bites will be available to cleanse your palette. Peep the full vendor list below.

Supermoon Bakehouse

Lady M

Tipsy Scoop

John & Kira's Chocolates

Macaron Parlour

Petee's Pie Co.

Bar Pa Tea

Salty Road

Sugar Monster Sweets

Mojo Mousse by Johan

Rebecca's Cake Pops

Tiny Kitchen Treats

mochidoki

POP Cake Shop

Bonsai Kakigori

New Territories NYC

Brooklyn Floss

Becky's Bites

Danny Macaroons

Monsoon Sweets

If the mouthwatering lineup isn’t enough to entice you, the event itself is a selfie nirvana: Picturesque additions, such as an “Instagram Garden,” have been specifically designed for you to take photos with your friends while enjoying the spread. Like any good bash, this year’s event comes with a theme (1970s disco), but we recommend wearing sweats with a little give, instead of your Boogie Nights hot pants.

Dessert Goals is at Sound River Studios in Long Island City, Queens on Mar 17, 18, 24, 25 at various times (dessertgoals.com); $17–$35.

