The U.S. Open has landed in New York, with official matches kicking off this past Monday. There are plenty of reasons to attend the Grand Slam tournament this year, from watching the finest in tennis duke it out to the sheer fact it's all going down only a train ride away from the city. Another reason? Getting a taste of the Honey Deuce.

Introduced in 2006, the Grey Goose-forward sipper is crafted with lemonade and a splash of raspberry liqueur for a darling pink hue. The spherical honeydew garnish is modeled after tennis balls, making it a fun way to trick your kids (or let’s face it, adults) into eating the fruit. Plus, the cup itself is a keeper—literally. Etched with all the U.S. Open men’s and women’s champions since 1968, the cup is keepsake with people from far and wide just to take one home. And once you purchase a cocktail, the glass is yours to keep. Last year alone, the tournament’s famed cocktail brought in almost $10 million dollars, which is not surprising, seeing as how the cocktail came in at a whopping $22 last year, which has now been hiked up to $23.

But if making it to Queens just isn’t in the cards this year but you still want to sip something refreshing, Grey Goose has created a tracker to find the nearest honey deuce near you.

All you have to do is head to the website and type in your zip code and voilá—all the Honey Deuce’s you can handle will be revealed. So go forth, wear your favorite “Challengers”-inspired fit and sip to your heart’s desire.