5 reasons to attend the U.S. Open tennis tournament this year

We'll never grow tired of singing the praises of the U.S. Open, the popular Grand Slam tennis tournament scheduled to take over the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, Queens on August 26 through September 8.

The annual sporting extravaganza usually takes place just as the weather cools off, catching New Yorkers on their way back from their summer travels right before back-to-school events become the main focus of the city's cultural calendar.

That is all to say: although you can watch the U.S. Open from the comfort of your apartment on TV, there's just something about attending the games in person that titillates all of your senses. As a matter of fact, the experience is about more than just great tennis.

Here are all the reasons you should consider snagging tickets to the U.S. Open this year:

1. It's really easy to get there!

There are two great ways to get the stadium: the eastbound number 7 subway train to the Mets-Willets Point station and the Long Island Rail Road to Mets-Willets Point, on the Port Washington branch. Once there, you'll notice many signs directing walkers to the main entrance.

You can also take some sort of ride-sharing app instead, but it might turn into a long and expensive ride.

2. You're bound to catch some pretty awesome tennis

For the past week, during the U.S. Open Fan Week, attendees got to watch pros duke it out on the court during the Grand Slam's qualifying tournament. If that level of play was of any indication, this year's main tournament is sure to be an exciting one.

Photograph: Shutterstock

In addition to instantly recognizable names like Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff, we suggest you pay attention to Tommy Paul and Jessica Pegula, both top-ranked American players.

3. One of New York's culinary gems will serve food on premise

The legendary Carnegie Deli will set up a pop-up at the stadium, serving its signature pastrami and corned beef sandwiches to hungry attendees.

Photograph: Courtesy of Carnegie Deli

Given the fact that the iconic Jewish delicatessen shut down its original location in 2016, the chance to indulge in the dishes once more should be enough of a reason to run to the U.S. Open.

There are a number of other food offerings on premise, including Greek fare by King Souvlaki, Van Leeuwen ice cream, pizza and more.

4. You can immerse yourself in a new gaming lounge

Rendering: Courtesy of the U.S. Open

This year for the first time, fans will get to play inside an "Advantage Arena." The on-site physical gaming zone will be filled with a variety of games, including the newly developed "Tennis Storm" on Fortnite.

5. The Honey Deuce!

Did you know that the U.S. Open has an official drink? You've probably seen it around as it's pretty hard to miss: the Honey Deuce—made with Grey Goose vodka, lemonade and raspberry liqueur—is an unmistakable pink in color and features three perfectly round pieces of green honeydew on top of it.

Photograph: Shutterstock

There's much to say about the concoction, which was first introduced back in 2006: it's refreshing, especially when sitting under the sun watching tennis matches for hours; it resembles the sport that it pays homage to as the melon spheres are to remind you of tennis balls; and the special cup that it's served in, itself emblazoned with the names of all the U.S. Open men's and women's champions since 1968, has become a cult item of sorts that even sells on eBay.

Most importantly, though, the Honey Deuce tastes delicious.