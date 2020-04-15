Here's where you can get fresh flowers delivered to your apartment

In a time like this, there’s no better way to say "I am here for you" or "hang in there, bud" than sending a bouquet of fragrant flowers. Thankfully, we're in an age when the online, contact-free process makes ordering flowers pretty seamless. Many companies will even deliver the same-day.

If you need something that will bring positivity into your home, a bouquet of peonies or an air-purifying snake plant might do the trick. Whether you want to deliver springtime straight to your apartment, to a friend, significant other, or to mom for Mother’s Day, here are a few options below still ready to deliver in New York City.

PopUp Florist

Fashion designer-turned-florist Kelsie Hayes (a.k.a. the woman behind PopUp Florist), makes creative, eye-catching bouquets that have "self-care" written all over them. Order a "feel good" dried bouquet for yourself or for a friend, and with the purchase, part of the proceeds will be donated to Foodbank NY. Both their small and large bouquets, which feature beautiful caspia, statice and strawflower, will provide 25 meals to New Yorkers in need.

UrbanStems

Have you ever seen insanely designed floral arrangements on social media? It was probably UrbanStems, which is known for crafting unique bouquets and potted plants that always feel on-trend. They have a great selection in vibrant styles that you'll especially want to flaunt at home right now. Prices can run on the higher end (there are cheaper bouquets that run about $55), but their seasonal-flower selection is impressive.

The flower company is also making it easier for New Yorkers to cheer each other up by sending out free bouquets of flowers each Friday. "In this uncertain time ... we wanted to provide a way to connect and send a free bouquet to someone who needs a little extra joy," the company wrote on Instagram. Starting this week, the Stay Connected with Stems program is now reaching as far as nationwide. So, to send love to your personal hero, you can enter for a chance to send a bouquet by filling out this Google Doc on why the recipient should get one—maybe it's for your best friend who checks in on you every day or a loved one working on the frontlines.

The Sill

Founded by Eliza Blank in New York City, The Sill, which ships all over the US, is perfect for starting your own home plant oasis. They specialize in indoor plants and potted plants—think: a big, leafy plant for your bedroom or a small waxy succulent for your night table. There's no denying plants make people happy and it feels good to be in charge of nurturing something—go ahead, you know you want to name it.

PlantShed NYC

PlantShed hand-delivers flower arrangements anywhere in NYC, and offers same day drop off. That way, you can deliver yourself a bouquet for an immediate pick-me-up, or if you immediately need to say sorry to a partner or roomie after a fight while working from home together, you can do that too.