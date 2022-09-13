New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Shawn Engel holds three books on witchy topics.
Photograph: Courtesy of The James NoMad | Shawn Engel will serve as the witch-in-residence at The James NoMad in October.

Hex your ex and conjure a love spell with the witch-in-residence at this NoMad hotel

This amenity turns the typical cultural experience into an occultural experience.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Advertising

Hotels these days offer all kinds of quirky amenities, like in-room beer taps, customized aromatherapy, and record players with vinyl, but this new offering from The James New York - NoMad turns the typical cultural experience to an occultural one.

The hotel will host its own witch-in-residence for the month of October offering astrology, “real ass hexing,” love conjuring, tarot, and more. Guests can book experiences with Shawn Engel, the in-house, on-demand witch-in-residence, through the hotel’s digital concierge. 

RECOMMENDED: The 21 best things to do this fall in NYC 

The exterior of The James NoMad Hotel, a red brick building
Photograph: Courtesy of The James NoMad

Serving as the witch-in-residence, Engel is a nationally acclaimed spiritual mentor, professional witch, published author and owner of Witchy Wisdoms, a spiritual brand dedicated to the journey of the new witch.

Engel will join guests at the hotel for a look into their past and future with offerings such as:

  • Abundant AF Astrology: Engel calculates the guest’s natal birth chart to offer guidance on how to utilize their chart to manifest.
  • Hex Your Ex: This masterclass focuses on inner child healing, protection magick, and real ass hexing; it’s available online only to be enjoyed at leisure during a hotel stay.
  • Love Conjuring Spellwork: Engel reads tarot cards, then uses the information she receives from her guides to help design each guest’s very own love spell.
  • Spirits and Shadow Work: Through tarot, numerology, a pendulum, and astrology, Engel will pinpoint what needs changing in order to thrive with a unique and personalized approach.

Here’s pricing for bookings with Shawn Engel at The James NoMad.

The James NoMad promises a bustling lobby that comes alive with evening happy hour and live music, along with dining at Italian restaurant Scarpetta and The Seville, a speakeasy-style cocktail lounge. It’s located at the corner of 29th and Madison, so grab your broomstick and fly there this fall.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.