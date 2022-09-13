Hex your ex and conjure a love spell with the witch-in-residence at this NoMad hotel

This amenity turns the typical cultural experience into an occultural experience.

Photograph: Courtesy of The James NoMad | Shawn Engel will serve as the witch-in-residence at The James NoMad in October.

Hotels these days offer all kinds of quirky amenities, like in-room beer taps, customized aromatherapy, and record players with vinyl, but this new offering from The James New York - NoMad turns the typical cultural experience to an occultural one.

The hotel will host its own witch-in-residence for the month of October offering astrology, “real ass hexing,” love conjuring, tarot, and more. Guests can book experiences with Shawn Engel, the in-house, on-demand witch-in-residence, through the hotel’s digital concierge.

Serving as the witch-in-residence, Engel is a nationally acclaimed spiritual mentor, professional witch, published author and owner of Witchy Wisdoms, a spiritual brand dedicated to the journey of the new witch.

Engel will join guests at the hotel for a look into their past and future with offerings such as:

Abundant AF Astrology : Engel calculates the guest’s natal birth chart to offer guidance on how to utilize their chart to manifest.

: Engel calculates the guest’s natal birth chart to offer guidance on how to utilize their chart to manifest. Hex Your Ex : This masterclass focuses on inner child healing, protection magick, and real ass hexing; it’s available online only to be enjoyed at leisure during a hotel stay.

: This masterclass focuses on inner child healing, protection magick, and real ass hexing; it’s available online only to be enjoyed at leisure during a hotel stay. Love Conjuring Spellwork : Engel reads tarot cards, then uses the information she receives from her guides to help design each guest’s very own love spell.

: Engel reads tarot cards, then uses the information she receives from her guides to help design each guest’s very own love spell. Spirits and Shadow Work: Through tarot, numerology, a pendulum, and astrology, Engel will pinpoint what needs changing in order to thrive with a unique and personalized approach.

Here’s pricing for bookings with Shawn Engel at The James NoMad.

The James NoMad promises a bustling lobby that comes alive with evening happy hour and live music, along with dining at Italian restaurant Scarpetta and The Seville, a speakeasy-style cocktail lounge. It’s located at the corner of 29th and Madison, so grab your broomstick and fly there this fall.