Hip Hop 50 Talk Series to feature Salt-N-Pepa, Remy Ma

As you likely know by now, this month marks the 50th anniversary of hip hop, a music genre born right here in New York City—the Bronx, to be exact—back in 1973. And NYC is commemorating the milestone right, from summer music festivals to block parties to an entire exhibit devoted to a homegrown hip-hop hero, Jay-Z, at the Brooklyn Public Library.

And even more musical greats are joining in the celebration, in a series of free "edu-tainment" talks hosted by ITSALLBLACKMUSIC PRESENTS in partnership with The Brooklyn Academy of Music and LaGuardia Performing Arts Center.

RECOMMENDED: Best New York hip-hop: The 50 greatest NYC hip-hop artists

Hip-hop legends Salt-N-Pepa along with artists like Remy Ma, Flo Milli, Rapsody and more will sit down for discussions moderated by TT Torrez, and Beverly Bond on Saturday, August 5 and Sunday, August 6, exploring women’s many contributions to the genre and how female emcees are pushing hip-hop into the future. To attend, simply RSVP at the 5x5 Block Party website.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Sony to help celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip hop and the women who contributed to the genre,” says Salt-N-Pepa. “Being one of the first female hip-hop groups to help pave the wave for others coming up, it is ‘Very Necessary’ to continue the conversation to not only keep the culture and stories alive but to also remind the world how women have influenced hip hop. This incredible panel includes some of the most influential female voices in the game and we’re thrilled to come together to celebrate and uplift the women who have made such a powerful impact in music.”

See the series schedule below, as well as details about the talks:

BLACK GIRLS ROCK! Presents Who Rocks Next: the Future of Hip-Hop

Saturday, August 5, at 1 pm

Brooklyn Academy of Music

We are celebrating 50 years of Hip-Hop with a live talk presented by BLACK GIRLS ROCK! and the renowned DJ, author, and producer, Beverly Bond. Join us in Brooklyn, at the renowned Brooklyn Academy of Music, as part of the 5x5 Summer Series. Featuring Rapper Rapsody, Actress and DJ Dede Lovelace, and Newcomer Kenya Vaun, in a timely discussion exploring women’s role in the future of Hip-Hop, and the contributions of women in all facets of the culture— from the broad spectrum of emcees and performers to the DJs, storytellers, dancers, cultural content creators, and executives shot callers.

Very Necessary: A Conversation with Women in Hip-Hop

Sunday, August 6, at 1 pm

LaGuardia Performing Arts Center

We are celebrating 50 years of Hip-Hop, with a live conversation featuring GRAMMY award-winning artists and iconic Hip-Hop mega-group Salt-N-Pepa and celebrated Bronx rapper Remy Ma, and Newcomer Flo Milli. Join us in Queens, at the renowned Laguardia Performing Arts Center, as part of the 5x5 Summer Series. Moderated by Multi-Media personality and Hot 97’s TT Torrez, this cross-generational conversation will explore the global impact of Salt-N-Pepa, how women emcees have laid the foundation for Hip-Hop to evolve, and are continuing to push Hip-Hop Culture forward.