Hit pizzeria Mama’s Too and Shake Shack collaborate on a limited ‘pizza burger’ special

The Mama's Too Burger marries one of the city's best pizzas with one of top burgers in town.

Consider it a gourmet pizza burger of sorts.

Shake Shack and Mama’s Too will collaborate on the Mama’s Too Burger for a one-day special offered on August 27th. It’s the best of both worlds—both are consistently featured on lists of the best burgers and pizzas in town—in one dish: fluffy homemade focaccia (dotted with Parmesan, mozzarella and rosemary) holding a double cheeseburger with stretchy stracciatella cheese, spicy nduja tomato sauce, bitter greens and crispy garlic. You have to order the burger ($10.49) ahead of time for pickup at the Madison Square Park Shake Shack location.

It’s the first time Shake Shack has partnered with a New York pizzeria for a pizza-inspired burger. The multi-national burger chain from Danny Meyer hans’t sold this type of dish before but in the past, the company did work with Harry’s Pizzeria in Miami for a Chicago hot dog-inspired pie (as well as a braised short rib burger) and Pizzeria Vetri in the D.C. and Philadelphia area for a chicken parm sandwich.

In a city full of great pizzerias, Frank Tuttolomondo has garnered a loyal following on the Upper West Side with his perfectly crusty and chewy pizzas—both square and Neapolitan slices.

“We both love to highlight the most crave-able flavors and textures throughout our menu and we did just that with this burger we collaborated on,” Tuttolomondo said in an email statement.

The focaccia bread is featured as part of Mama’s Too weekly sandwich specials while the four-ounce patties have been a staple on Shake Shack’s menu.

Most popular on Time Out

- The Metropolitan Opera streams full Verdi classics every night this week

- The most stunning outdoor dining spaces in NYC

- 10 perks of wearing a mask all the time in NYC

- 20 notable NYC restaurants and bars that have now permanently closed

- NYC gyms will be allowed to open in September

Share the story