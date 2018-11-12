News / Eating

Holy hazelnut! The Nutella Cafe is finally opening in Union Square

By Alyson Penn Posted: Monday November 12 2018, 5:22pm

Did you ever dream of ordering from a menu where every dish is drenched in Nutella?

Well, New York City is where dreams come true. The long-awaited Nutella Cafe is finally opening this Wednesday, November 14th on University Place, right by Union Square. There will be tons of chocolately, hazelnutty desserts such as a pound cake panzanella with yogurt, basil, mixed berries, Nutella drizzle and toasted hazelnuts; a frozen Nutella pop made with Nutella gelato and topped with chopped hazelnuts; and a grilled banana bread with Nutella mixed in and topped with banana slices and, you guessed it, toasted hazelnuts (sadly, no Nutella babka).

There's even a create-your-own station where you choose a Nutella-topped base (crepe, waffle, French toast, pancake or country style oats), filling (strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, banana or apple compote) and toppings (whipped cream, chopped hazelnuts or gelato).

The clean, futuristic space is covered in white walls, modern light fixtures and plenty of Nutella signage. Head to the opening this Wednesday at 116 University Place to make all your Nutella-related dreams come true.

