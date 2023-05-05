The Coronation of King Charles III on Sunday, May 6, is proving to be a big to-do, not only for our friends across the pond but also for New Yorkers right here in the city. (Even the Empire State Building is getting in on the celebration, lighting up in Union Jack colors in honor of the newly crowned monarch on the evening of May 5.) And rightfully so: there hasn't been a coronation ceremony in 70 years, when Queen Elizabeth ascended the throne on June 2, 1953.

Given all the royal hoopla, BonusFinder.com actually did research to find out which state is the most excited for the King's Coronation, analyzing online research data taken from Google Keyword Planner between the announcement of the coronation in September 2022 through March 2023. Search volumes per capita (i.e. a 10,000-person population) were calculated against the population size of each state. And you just might be surprised to see where New York State ended up in the findings.

No, New Yorkers are not the ones most excited about the big day. (Are we that excited about anything, really?) That top spot goes to—drumroll please—the citizens of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, which is surprising given all their tea-based beef with jolly old England. Coming in second are fellow New Englanders, the residents of New Hampshire. And, yes, rounding out the top three is New York.



As for the least excited states, that title goes to Mississippi, South Dakota and West Virginia. Check out how all 50 states ranked in the study findings below:





BonusFinder Which state is most excited for King Charles' Coronation? BonusFinder study

New York may not have taken the number-one seat in the BonusFinder study, but per an Airbnb report, NYC residents are flocking to London in mass to view the historic event, making New York the top city from which bookings are being made for Coronation Weekend. Chicago and Los Angeles are also high on the list, and America as a whole is the top country behind bookings during the big event.

If a flight to the U.K. isn’t in the cards for you this weekend, you can still do it up at home with themed specials around the city, like a booze-forward Sherry Trifle ($16) and Coronation Chicken Sandwich with green mango slaw ($26) at Hawksmoor steakhouse, which will be served from Saturday, May 6 through Saturday, May 13.