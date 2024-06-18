The New York tristate area is facing a 90-degree heatwave this week and authorities are warning everyone that the scorching heat dome may have dangerous consequence so folks should try to stay indoors as much as possible.

"Air conditioning is the best way to stay safe and healthy when it is hot outside, but some people at risk of heat illness do not have or do not turn on an air conditioner," reads an official press release by NYC Emergency Management. "People without air conditioning should identify their Cool Options, which are indoor air-conditioned places open to the public like libraries, malls, and museums."

In addition to the public spaces, the city has also opened 500 cooling centers around town that are accessible by all. The destinations will stay open through Thursday at least.

How to find a cooling center near you

There are a few different ways to locate cooling centers around you, starting with calling non-emergency service 311.

The city has also recently revamped its cool options map, which you can find right here. Input your address and the map will be populated with all cool-down options around you.

The Cool It! NYC map is also a good resource, one that includes outdoor destinations like drinking fountains and spray showers in addition to more "traditional" sites.

A similar map that spans the entire New York State region can also be found here.

How to keep your pets cool during the heatwave

We can't forget about our furry friends when dealing with the incessant heat. They, of course, need to be protected from the weather as well.

According to Pix11, the Brooklyn Museum is currently serving as a pet-friendly cooling center.

The above-mentioned maps also list a bunch of locations that will let you hang out with your animal in tow.

Finally, the below Petco addresses have announced that they will be serving as cooling centers during opening hours: