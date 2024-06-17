As the heat dome that meteorologists have been warning us about slowly envelops the New York area, forecasters are letting everyone know that a 90-degree heat wave will be part of the weather-related updates.

It’s already super hot out there but temperatures are expected to hit 90 degrees in the Tri-state area by tomorrow and “exceed that benchmark at least through Thursday,” reports ABC7.

Unfortunately, it will be sweltering hot but also humid, making the day feel that much warmer.

Of course, the best way to deal with the heat is to stay indoors. That being said, there are a number of fun ways to stay cool during this week's heat wave as well: feel the wind in your hair at Coney Island or grab a cool beer in Union Square, for example. Unfortunately, NYC’s outdoor public pools don’t open until June 27, but you could still cool down at one of the indoor pools.

Lest you start worrying about the state of the city during the sweltering days ahead, you should know that Mayor Eric Adams said earlier today that his administration is ready to tackle the week.

“A heat wave can be more than just uncomfortable,” Adams said this morning during a press conference. “It can be deadly and life-threatening if you are not prepared. But New York City has a plan to beat the heat, and we want all New Yorkers to have a plan, too.”

His advice? Wear a hat, find shade whenever possible, take breaks if spending time outdoors and, of course, get acquainted with the city’s various cooling centers, which will open tomorrow and welcome folks in at least through Friday. Find more information about them all right here.

We are well aware that we spend the winter months complaining about the cold and the summertime to avoid the heat but, this time around, we’re not exaggerating: it’s going to get very hot and dangerous out there—so be careful!