See inside the New Alamo Drafthouse in Lower Manhattan

Last week, the second Alamo Drafthouse location in New York City opened to much fanfare at 28 Liberty Street, boasting 14 different auditoriums that can accommodate up to 578 movie goers.

Photograph: Michael Mansfield

If you’re anything like us—pining for a return to semi-normalcy—you’ve likely visited the space already but, in case you haven’t, check out the following photos from inside the theater… and perhaps book a ticket to catch Wes Anderson's latest, The French Dispatch, on the big screen?

In addition to the usual Alamo offerings (great food! great seats! great drinks!), this first Manhattan outpost is also home to The Press Room, which, according to the official website, is "a museum, letterpress print shop, bar and private event space all in one." Talk about maximizing space.

Photograph: Michael Mansfield

"The Press Room displays selections from a vast archive of over 50,000 letterpress film advertising plates spanning the 1930s through the 1980s," reads the website. "But this collection will also come to life. The Press Room’s 1938 Vandercook letterpress will be inked and ready to be fired up for private events and classes for anyone wishing to learn the art of letterpress printing."

Photograph: Michael Mansfield

As for the libations, guests can order bespoke cocktails and choose from over 45 draft beers on tap.

Photograph: Michael Mansfield

At the moment, the theater is playing Anderson's latest alongside the much-awaited fantasy epic Dune, Ridley Scott's The Last Duel, the new James Bond film, No Time to Die, and a slew of other titles.

Perhaps most excitingly, the staff has also curated a new series focusing on movies about and set in New York City called "About Lights of New York: A Century of Cinema About Life in New York." A number of new theme-appropriate movies are added to the schedule each week, so make sure to consult the theater's website regularly.

Photograph: Michael Mansfield

Welcome back to the movies, folks.