Feast on BBQ and groove with live blues music at this annual festival.

One of Manhattan's best summer festivals is returning for its 23rd year this season.

Hudson River Park's annual Blues BBQ Festival will be at Pier 76 on Saturday, August 19th for a free, day-long festival full of meat, music and more.

Taste dishes from top local barbecue joints including Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Blue Smoke, vegan BBQ spot Pure Grit, Kimchi Smoke Barbeque, Dickson's Butcher, Jase’s BBQ, Big Papa Smokem and Mighty Quinn's. To drink, Vermont Cider Company and Lagunitas Brewing Company will be pouring cold brews.

And to entertain you while you wait in line and chow down, nonstop live blues performances.

WFUV radio personality Delphine Blue will host the event's lineup of acclaimed blues musicians. Participating artists include Danielle Ponder, John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band, Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas, Diunna Greenleaf, Selwyn Birchwood, andmore.

For the first year, a second stage will also offer more intimate performances on a second stage curated by the Jazz Foundation of America. Festival goers can enjoy music from from American piano virtuoso Danny Mixon, the acclaimed group Ed Cherry & Marvin Sewell, jazz legends Beareather Reddy, Cedric “Catfish” Turner & Keith “The Captain” Gamble, and Jonathan Kalb.

"For over two decades, fans of blues music and barbeque food from New York City and beyond have been planning their August calendars around Hudson River Park’s annual Blues BBQ Festival,” said Noreen Doyle, President and CEO, Hudson River Park Trust. “This year, we are once again bringing an all-star lineup of artists and grill masters to the Manhattan waterfront for this cherished event – this year, on two stages. We are proud to continue sharing the rich diversity of this American music genre with our community.”

The first-ever Blues BBQ was held in 1999 and the event has now become the longest-running free blues festival in New York. 2023 also marks the 25th anniversary of Hudson River Park, and over 400 events are planned this year to celebrate the public space on Manhattan's West Side.