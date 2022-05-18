Hometown Bar-B-Que came in hot to Red Hook when it first opened in the nautical hamlet in 2013. High marks, media darling designation and long lines followed for “Brooklyn style” barbecue incorporating flavors from various cuisine categories. Then, it curiously went through a period of being just ok before becoming excellent once more over the last couple of years, notably during a period of previously unfathomable difficulty for restaurants worldwide. So, hometown never left, and it's back, with pulled pork, ribs a few ways, substantial sandwiches and classic sides in its sprawling spaces inside and out.
Like the notion that NYC apartments are smaller than fire escapes or that everyone here's a jerk or each and every one of our bars is speakeasy-themed, claims of our barbecue inferiority are mildly exaggerated. Sure, we aren’t famed for it like we are for our bi-annual social media- disputes over pizza and bagels, but barbecue does exist in the five boroughs, and plenty of it is better than fine, good approaching great, and even outstanding. These are the best spots to visit for barbecue right now, or at least to use as examples in an internet debate. Just remember: You can only win the former.
