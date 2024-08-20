Hudson Yards is one of the shinier neighborhoods to land (ahem, be built) in the city. While a visit to the area is usually at the request of a visiting friend, we admit, there is still much to do, see and even eat in NYC’s newest neighborhood, especially right now.Another restaurant recently landed in the area and is ready to take us to the shores of Mexico.

Photography: Noah Fecks | Nizu

Last Thursday, Nizuc (485 10th Avenue) opened its doors, introducing contemporary coastal Mexican cuisine to the tony neighborhood. The newest addition to the area was drummed up from two hospitality families: Jonah and Alan Philips from Friedman’s and Suram, and father-and-son duo, Steve and George Tenedios, owners of the popular Greek restaurants Kyma and Elea. Chef David Mendoza keeps the accolades going with a resume that includes Eleven Madison Park, Aska, and ATLA. However, his latest venture is all about the fine seafood of Mexico.

Starting by the sea, the antojitos offer up Carpaccio De Pulpo served with a curled octopus tentacle sitting atop a pool of salsa veracruzana and the Conchas Con Chorizo with Manila clams prepared in a saffron broth spiced with Aleppo pepper. Making a splash, the raw offerings continue down the shore with shucked oysters served with a chile morita mignonette and the Coctel Campechano—Mexico’s version of shrimp cocktail (and then some)—filled to the brim with shrimp, octopus and a rotating fish livened up with a blood orange clamato.

Traveling inward, the menu nods to the iconic street tacos of Mexico City. Nestled inside a tortilla you’ll find zucchini blossoms and smoked carrots to pork belly and bluefin tuna. A more Americanized taco also makes an appearance here—the cheekily-named Rib Eye Gringa with queso chihuahua on a flour tortilla. But for larger appetites, the menu dives into a head on grilled branzino and pork shank carnitas with two different salsas to gauge your spice level. Beloved-Mexican-styled desserts round out the menu, including a tres leches cake with coffee creme and a chocolate Abuelita-style custard with berries, cajeta and Marie cookies crumbled on top. As for libations, the menu keeps it traditional, pouring pineapple-jalapeno and hibiscus agua frescas and riffs on palomas, margaritas and the likes.

Photograph: Noah Fecks | Interior at Nizuc



With its bright coastal colors and earth tones, the interior of the 225-seater indoor-outdoor restaurant takes us to the seaside. The blond wood wrap-around bar welcomes guests before they are seated in the dining room overlooked by lush greenery hanging from the ceiling. On the horizon, expect nightlife programming including a DJ series, once the owners get their feet wet. But for now, grab a margarita and dive straight in.