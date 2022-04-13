New York
Timeout

NYC
Photograph: Shutterstock

It could get up to 80 degrees in NYC tomorrow!

Whip out those sandals!

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Today most certainly feels like spring out and, apparently, tomorrow... will be summer?

According to The Weather Channel, temperatures will be as high as 65 degrees by tomorrow at 8am—and the number is just going to climb from there. We'll supposedly reach a peak of 81 degrees by 3pm but, although the temperature will hover around that number throughout the late afternoon, we might see a whole lot of rain by 5pm. 

Still, it seems that it will only rain for an hour or two—which leaves the entire day open for you to enjoy some much-deserved very hot weather. Time to put away your jackets and whip out those sandals, folks.

Looking ahead, Friday will be particularly gorgeous out, with a high of 66 (which might be even better than an 80-degree day) and the sun shining throughout most of the day.

But let's start with tomorrow: if you're looking for ways to enjoy the high temperatures, consider browsing through our list of best things to do outside in New York.

We've also grouped the best outdoor dining spots in NYC and, if you're in the mood for something a bit more adventurous, you can spend the day finding some of the most gorgeous hidden backyards, gardens and patios for outdoor dining in NYC.

Whatever you choose to do, make sure to thoroughly enjoy the warmth. It's been a long time coming.

Love doing stuff in your city? Tell us all about it in our annual, global, Time Out Index survey.

