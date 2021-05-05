Outdoor dining and drinking reignites in New York City every spring and summer, and this year it’s hotter than ever. After long cold months spent shivering at streeteries, or not going out at all, we’re ready to thaw out under the sun and linger in the increasingly balmy air. All of which means bar stools and restaurant tables are filling up fast. New York never really left, but it’s certainly back in force.

Short of making a reservation (What is this, Los Angeles?) one way to secure a seat is to patronize places unknown to your friends and neighbors, unheard of by tourists, and unfamiliar to even the most prolific Yelpers. But being that this is neither the surface of the sun nor the bottom of the sea, few places are truly secret.



Some restaurants and bars, however, do have areas that are a little more hidden away than the rest. These are your semi-secret gardens, surprising back yards, unexpected patios and cozy spots where you can feel a little tucked away in one of the biggest cities in the world.