Here’s when NYC will see a reprieve from its current heat wave

We're almost too hot to type: New Yorkers are officially dealing with the second heat wave of the summer—and it's only the beginning of July.

As of now, although temperatures are in the 90s, it actually feels like over 100 degrees outside, so forgive us for sounding sluggish and half-asleep. Walking the streets of New York is equivalent to taking a stroll inside a massive sauna filled with thick air. Not to mention the smell.

When will the heat wave end?

Despite multiple high-intensity storms throughout the past few days, the city will not enjoy any sort of reprieve until, at the very least, tomorrow night, when the heat advisory that was issued today at noon will expire.

Usually, once it rains, the air actually clears out and breathing once again becomes an achievable goal. However, if the past few days are of any indication, it is so humid outside that only an astoundingly massive rainstorm might achieve the desired results.

When will there be rain?

We might be in luck. According to NBC New York, we’ll likely witness a storm or two throughout the next couple of days and “along with gusty winds, heavy rainfall will be a major concern.”

When is the next heatwave?

Before you start making outdoorsy plans that do not involve a body of water, though, we should mention that the outlet is also reporting that "there is almost no relief from the hot temps and humidity over the next 10 days." What's more, a fresh new heat wave is expected to make our lives miserable next week! Summer in New York, ladies and gentlemen!

All in all, the message is that it's incredibly hot outside and it will stay that way for quite some time so start getting used to being all sweaty and smelly while thanking your lucky stars that one Willis Carrier invented the first modern air-conditioning system back in 1902.

