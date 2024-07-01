Finally, some good transportation news coming out of NYC: The Port Authority is graciously halving price single-ride fares for the AirTrain this summer, in an effort to reduce vehicle traffic to John F. Kennedy International Airport during heavy construction this summer. Now, it’s not exactly the free AirTrain rides we were all hoping for, but we'll take what we can get!

From today, July 1, through Labor Day, September 2, the transit agency will offer a $4.25 fare (decreased from the usual $8.50) to riders that enter or exit the AirTrain at Howard Beach or Jamaica, the two off-airport stations that require payment via OMNY or MetroCard. The Port Authority is promoting the new campaign by assuring riders that it will take just 20 minutes to get to Jamaica Grand Central Madison, Penn Station, or Atlantic Terminal via the Long Island Railroad. The agency is also encouraging drivers to use the drop-off/pick-up lot at the Lefferts Blvd station, where they can hop on a free 8-minute AirTrain ride to the airport terminals.

The fare discount is to encourage airport-goers to utilize NYC public transit on their way to JFK, which will reportedly see a record 18 million passengers this summer, 700,000 more than last year. Along with the record volumes of air travelers, traffic will be further slowed down around the airport due to the continued construction activities for the $19 billion redevelopment of JFK, which will include the forthcoming international terminal.

“With transformational construction underway at JFK, we’re taking steps to mitigate travel delays and affirm what’s always been true – there’s no better option than taking the train to the plane,” Governor Hochul said. “As we kick off a busy summer, we’re making it more affordable for travelers to utilize the AirTrain, offering New Yorkers and visitors from around the world the best-in-class travel experience they deserve.”