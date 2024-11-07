It's finally going to get cooler in New York this weekend

Don't get us wrong. We love rushing out of our apartments without a jacket on, feeling a nice breeze through our hair without sweating but, as the holiday season approaches, we can't help but crave the sort of festive cold weather that we've come to associate with this time of the year in the city.

Following an unseasonably warm few weeks and a currently-in-place drought watch, though, things are about to shift: forecasters are predicting cooler temperatures as Veterans Day approaches.

Expect more of the same—highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid-40s—tomorrow, followed by a drop in temperatures on Saturday.

According to the Weather Channel, Manhattanites will have to deal with temperatures between 40 and 55 degrees on Saturday.

Showers are expected to hit the area on Sunday into Monday, putting a stop to a historically long dry spell that may have very well affected our water supply system. If you were planning on attending the Veterans Day Parade on Monday, worry not! Experts believe that any possible precipitation will clear out by the time the street festivities kick off.

As for next week, it's all looking pretty dry except for a mid-week shower, accompanied by slowly decreasing temperatures (it will likely hit the low 50s on Wednesday!).

Suddenly, we feel an urge to browse through our list of best things to do in the winter in NYC.

Happy (almost!) holiday season!