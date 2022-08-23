At least when looking at flight cancellation data.

Despite a pretty hefty renovation at LaGuardia Airport and the Port Authority's recent decision to finally ban overpriced food and drinks at local transportation hubs, New York's three area airports (LaGuardia, John F. Kennedy and Newark Liberty) are still considered some of the very worst across the United States—at least when looking at flight cancellation-related data.

Based on an analysis by AirHelp, which, according to Crain's New York "helps travelers process claims related to flight disruptions around the world," all three of our airports made it to the top 10 worst list for flight cancellations nationwide this year.

The company looked at 37,000 flight cancellations across 400 airports in the United States between May 27 and July 15, which is considered to be one of the busiest seasons of the year.

Specifically, after having cancelled 7.7% of its scheduled flights in the analyzed time span, LaGuardia topped the ranking. Newark in New Jersey landed in the number two spot with a 7.6% rate of cancellation.

The top five was rounded out by Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (5.9% of flights cancelled), Pittsburgh International Airport (4.1% of flights cancelled) and Boston Logan International Airport (4% of flights cancelled). With a 3.6% cancellation rate, John F. Kennedy Airport took the number ten spot.

The news doesn't come as a surprise, especially on the heels of last week's insane airport delays, which inspired quite a few hilarious reactions from traveling New Yorkers.

The newly released data also follows a July report from flight tracking site FlightAware. According to the latter outlet, two of New York's airports boasted the most flight cancellations in the world.

There's clearly something going on here. Airport officials of New York, please consider this our collective plea to better the situation sooner rather than later.