John Mulaney is coming to Broadway in a new comedy this winter

John Mulaney will return to Broadway for the first five weeks of All In: Comedy About Love, the production announced today. The strictly limited 10-week run is set to begin at the Hudson Theatre on December 11.

One of the country's foremost comedians, Mulaney made his Great White White debut in 2016's Oh, Hello on Broadway, an expansion of sketch characters he had created with Nick Kroll. This time, he will lead a rotating cast of stars in a collection of stories by his fellow Saturday Night Live writing alumnus Simon Rich, based on material that Rich created for The New Yorker. The show will be directed by Mulaney's longtime collaborator Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!), who also oversaw Oh, Hello.

Mulaney will appear in All In for the first five weeks of the run only, joined by Fred Armisen, Richard Kind, Renée Elise Goldsberry (through December 30) and Chloe Fineman (January 2–12). Casting for the second half of the run has not yet been announced. This will be Rich's first show on Broadway, but he is no stranger to the Street; his father is Frank Rich, the New York Times's much-respected and much-feared chief theater critic in the 1980s.

"All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich is a series of hilarious stories about dating, heartbreak, marriage and that sort of thing, adapted from the short stories of Simon Rich, and performed by a rotating cast of some of the funniest people on the planet," says the production's cheeky press release. "Sometimes they will play pirates, sometimes they will play dogs, and there’s one where we make them talk in British accents. But even though the show’s kind of all over the place, it’s meant to tell one simple story: that the most important part of life is who we share it with. We hope everybody will relate to it, even if it was their date’s idea to come and they are starting out from a place of quiet resentment."

All In is being produced on Broadway by Saturday Night Live demiurge Lorne Michaels and his company Broadway Video, in conjunction with New York Studios and the artist-driven production outfit Seaview. The show will sneak into the busy Hudson Theatre in between the current run of Once Upon a Mattress and the spring revival of The Last Five Years, which begins previews in March.

Tickets go on sale at 10am ET on September 26, but a special presale for fans begins one day earlier; to participate in the latter, sign up at the All In website.