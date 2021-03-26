Junior's is giving away free mini cheesecakes to vaccinated New Yorkers

Just one shot will do!

It's a sweet time for vaccinated New Yorkers!

This week, Krispy Kreme announced that it'd be giving away a free doughnut to anyone who shows their vaccination card at the counter. And now, Junior's Restaurant is stepping up with an offer you won't want to refuse.

Between Monday, March 29, and Memorial Day, the Brooklyn company will offer up a free Mini Cheesecake when you show proof of a Moderna, Pfizer or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (just one shot will do).

A Junior's Mini Cheesecake is just a smaller version of the original—it's made with fresh premium cream cheese, heavy cream, eggs and a touch of vanilla. It's baked atop a signature sponge cake bottom (and it's just 140 calories!).

Just show your vaccine card at the brand’s landmark restaurant in Downtown Brooklyn at Flatbush Avenue EXT and DeKalb to get yours.

Photograph: Courtesy Junior's Restaurant

Not vaccinated yet and want to make your own Junior's Cheesecake? We have the recipe right here for you.

