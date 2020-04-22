How to bake Junior’s famous cheesecake from scratch at home

When anyone asks about the Big Apple’s most notable dessert, there’s no doubt one answer comes to mind: Junior’s. The New York-style cheesecake ranks among Gotham’s most iconic foods and is right up there with the city’s best pizzas and bagels.

The cheesecake at Junior’s, which started in downtown Brooklyn, is highly sought after whether you’re a jaded New Yorker seeking some nostalgia or a tourist looking to check off a bucket list experience. While we can’t visit the restaurants (there are two locations alone in Times Square), we can recreate these lovingly handcrafted cakes—which features a fluffy sponge cake crust and rich cream cheese filling— in our very own kitchens As it turns out, you can have your cheesecake and eat it, too.



Junior’s Original New York Cheesecake



One 9-inch cheesecake

Here’s what you’ll need:



For sponge cake crust

1⁄3 cup sifted cake flour

3⁄4 teaspoon baking powder

Pinch of salt

2 extra-large eggs, separated

1⁄3 cup sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

2 drops pure lemon extract

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1⁄4 teaspoon cream of tartar



For cheesecake filling

Four 8-ounce packages of cream cheese (full fat, at room temperature)

1 ⅔ cups sugar

¼ cup cornstarch

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

2 extra-large eggs

¾ cup heavy or whipping cream



Here’s how to make it: