Katz’s new meal kit continues the NY vs. Chicago rivalry

It's East versus West, sandwich edition!

Christina Izzo
East Meats Midwest Sandwich Kit
Photograph: coutesy of Katz’s Deli| the East Meats Midwest Sandwich Kit
The culinary rivalry between New York City and Chicago is a long-standing one. Sure, out of the kindness of our hearts, we can begrudgingly admit that a Chicago-style tavern pie is pretty good (we do not recognize deep dish as pizza, sorry not sorry) and we do like the pickily, peppery zippiness of a classic Chicago dog. But this is New York: everything you can do, we can do better. And so, one of NYC’s most iconic and longest-running food institutions, Katz’s Delicatessen, is joining forces with Chicago-born Food Network star Jeff Mauro and his Mauro Provisions for a culinary smackdown between the two food-loving cities. 

Introducing the East Meats Midwest Sandwich Kit, an exclusive $155 meal kit that celebrates the best of NYC and Chicago’s food scenes, available now for nationwide shipping through Saturday, August 31. The spread features deli classics and cured meats from Katz’s, as well as Honey G Pepper Relish and Giardiniera from Mauro Provisions. To rep the Big Apple, you can recreate Katz’s legendary pastrami on rye with mustard or a classic street-vendor frank piles high with sauerkraut. If you want to see how Chi-town stacks up, you can try a toasted Chicago Honey G turkey melt with Swiss cheese, or a Chicago-style loaded hot dog with craft giardiniera from Mauro Provisions.

Feeding six people, the East Meats Midwest Sandwich Kit includes:

●     1 lb Katz’s hand-carved pastrami
●     1 lb Katz’s hand-carved turkey
●     Half loaf deli rye bread (approx 16 slices)
●     6 Katz’s all-beef hot dogs
●     6 frankfurter buns
●     8 oz jar deli mustard
●     8 oz jar sauerkraut
●     1 quart full sour pickles
●     1 lb Swiss cheese
●     8 oz jar Mauro Provisions Honey G Pepper Relish
●     16 oz jar Mauro Provisions Craft Giardiniera (select spice level)

That’s enough to make four giant sandwiches (two of each type) and six classic hot dogs (three for each city). And don’t worry, there’s expert instructs from both Jeff Mauro from Mauro Provisions as well as New York’s own Jake Dell, the owner of Katz’s. It’s delicious stuff no matter which city you hail from, but we’re rooting for NYC all the way

