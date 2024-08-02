Keanu Reeves is making his Broadway debut in a new Jamie Lloyd production

A lot celebrities have their eye on the New York theater's fall scene: Adam Driver will play a country music icon in Off Broadway’s Hold on to me Darling, Adam Lambert and Auli’i Cravalho will be the new stars of Broadway's Cabaret and Nick Jonas will appear in in the 14-week-run of The Last Five Years.

Today, a new A-lister joins the above list—albeit in connection to a show scheduled to debut next year: actor Keanu Reeves will star in Jamie Lloyd's new Broadway production of Waiting for Godot in the fall of 2025.

Fellow actor and Reeves' real-life pal Alex Winter (they both appeared in the 189 sci-fi comedy Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure!) will also star in the production, which will be mounted at an ATG Theater that's yet to be announced.

“It is a real honor to be collaborating with the brilliant Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter on Samuel Beckett’s sublime masterpiece — one of the greatest plays of all time,” director Lloyd said in an official statement.

Although details about the production and additional casting decisions have not been released yet, the play is extremely well-known, so we can surmise a thing or two about the plot.

According to People, Reeves will play Estragon and Winter will be Vladimir, basically the only two characters in the play who spend the time talking to each other while waiting for the titular Godot to arrive. Spoiler alert: Godot never shows up.

"The original French text was written in 1948-1949 before making its world premiere in Paris in 1953," reports People. "An English-language version came to London in 1955 and toured the United States that same year."

In 1956, the first Broadway iteration of the work opened at the John Golden Theatre and, since then, the play was revived a number of different times.

We're sure this latest version will do the original text justive.