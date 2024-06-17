Kith Treats debuts next to Time Out Market with exclusive new sweets

Kith Treats is whipping up something big over in Dumbo: now inside Empire Stores adjacent to Time Out Market New York, the brand is introducing not only its fourth NYC location but also its largest ice cream bar yet.

At 55 Water Street, the cereal-infused ice cream parlor from luxury lifestyle and fashion brand Kith has opened inside of the second standalone Kith Kids storefront. (Visitors can either enter the Kith store from within the Empire Stores or from the street.) Inside, you’ll find a 508-square-foot space decorated with marble countertops, banquette seating and Kith Treats’ signature parlor-style cereal dispensers.

The goodies inside those dispensers are used to jazz up the brand’s menu of Signature Specials (including partnerships with Action Bronson, Virgil Abloh, LeBron James and other notable folks), Build Your Own creations (visitors can choose from a bevy of ice cream, milk, cereal and mix-ins choices, plus dairy-free alternatives) and Waffle Program options. The latter includes three waffle cone variations (each dipped in various chocolates and toppings), as well as a whole made-to-order branded Belgian-style waffle that features debossed Kith logos and comes topped with rotating ice cream specials.

And, as is Kith Treats tradition, there will also be a location-specific ice cream special available exclusively at the new Dumbo outpost: Named M², the offering is served in two kid-sized Kith Treats cups and features two swirls: one with vanilla and chocolate ice cream infused with Cocoa Puffs, Oreos, and mini M&M’s, topped with a chocolate drizzle; and the other featuring vanilla ice cream infused with strawberries, Frosted Flakes and mini marshmallows, topped with a strawberry drizzle.

Both the Kith Kids retail store and Kith Treat bar will be open daily from 11am to 8pm. Check out the treat bar and those exclusives below:

Photograph: courtesy of Kith Treats

