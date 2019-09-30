Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Konbi’s egg salad sandwich trend hits New York City
News / Eating

Konbi’s egg salad sandwich trend hits New York City

By Bao Ong Posted: Monday September 30 2019, 10:22am

Bibble & Sip
Photograph: Time Out New York/ Ali Garber

Konbi, a tiny restaurant in L.A.’s Echo Park neighborhood, became a megahit on social media thanks to one humble dish: an egg salad sandwich. Lately, we’ve seen the trend all over New York, from fine-dining establishments to contenders for our best cheap eats in NYC list.

These sandwiches are not what you’d find at an afternoon tea or even one of the best New York delis—it’s better. The Japanese-style sandos inspired by Konbi often feature soft milk bread with half-moons of soft-boiled egg and have been popping up everywhere on Instagram this year. While Konbi did hold a pop-up in New York this spring, you can order these sandos, and other variations, throughout the city. 

Bibble & Sip

 

Photograph: Ali Garber

From cream puffs that ooze with matcha-flavored custard to lychee soft serve, Bibble & Sip deftly infuses Asian flavors into its selection of beverages and pastries. This past summer, they jumped into the egg-salad sando ($5.43) game, bringing fluffy house-made milk bread to the table. 174 Hester St. and 253 W. 51st St.

Hall

 

Photograph: Cody Rasmussen

Chef Hiroki Odo constructs his egg-salad sando ($4) with the same precision that informs his kaiseki menus. The house-made bread is sliced diagonally to showcase the mixture, which is tinged with mayo and mustard and topped with a soft-boiled organic egg. You can add salmon or prosciutto, too. 17 W. 20th St.

Otaku Katsu

 

Credit: Johnny Vo

 The egg salad sando ($12) here incorporates some of our favorite Japanese ingredients: fluffy shokupan bread, jammy eggs and Kewpie mayo (a slightly creamier and sweeter recipe). The side of seaweed-flecked potato chips is an ideal pairing with your comforting sandwich. 131 Rivington St.

Benno

 

Photograph: Courtesy of Benno

Chef Jonathan Benno recently debuted a bar-snack menu at his eponymous restaurant, and one of its sandwiches is worthy of a spot on his tasting menu: A half ounce of American sturgeon caviar adorns the egg salad on pain au lait ($25) for a very decadent touch. The portions of each slice hit the ideal ratio of egg to caviar. 7 E. 27th St.

Hi-Collar

 

Photograph: Courtesy of Hi-Collar

Since 2013, Hi-Collar has been serving a kansai-style sando ($10) that is made with an omelette instead of egg salad, which goes well with the sophisticated coffee menu. Today, it’s still a favorite at this East Village spot, which operates as a café during the day and turns into a bar at night. 214 E. 10th St.

Staff writer
By Bao Ong 15 Posts

Bao Ong edits and writes about all things culinary, everything from restaurant openings and chefs to reviews and trend stories. Bao started his career as a newspaper reporter at the St. Paul Pioneer Press before moving to New York to attend culinary school. While training in the kitchen, he started blogging for one of the first major food blogs (RIP, The Strong Buzz) and worked for restaurant critic Gael Greene. Before Time Out, Bao was with Bon Appétit, where he was the research editor. He previously was the Weekend Fare columnist for The New York Times covering culinary events around the city and has contributed to Serious Eats, Travel + Leisure, Newsweek, Condé Nast Traveler and Gotham magazine, among others. When Bao isn't dining out or cooking, he's obsessed with tennis and plays competitively on a few leagues and the occasional tournament.

Bao has been with Time Out since 2019, and is the New York food and drink editor. Reach him at bao.ong@timeout.com or connect with him on Twitter @baohaus or Instagram @baohaus.

