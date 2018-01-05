  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

L train riders were stuck on the platform for more than an hour this morning

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Clayton Guse Posted: Friday January 5 2018, 12:01pm

New York got blasted with a good old “bomb cyclone” snowstorm on Thursday, leading the governor to declare a state of emergency for the city. By the time the dust settled, it looked like Gotham had survived the blizzard without much of a hiccup. But on Friday morning, L train riders got a swift smack in the face from Old Man Winter, as platforms across the line turned into sardine-packed hellholes. 

At roughly 6:30am, the MTA reported that L train service was experiencing delays as a result of a frozen switch. The issue took several hours to resolve and left straphangers in the type of transit purgatory that they've come to know so well over the past year.

Riders reported waits exceeding an hour, and lines extended up platform stairs and near the turnstiles. “Not only was getting on the train impossible, but once I was on, it took forever just to travel between stops,” says Delia Barth, a video editor at Time Out New York who was stuck on the Myrtle–Wyckoff station for roughly 45 minutes. “The lady next to me starting crying out of frustration with the whole thing.”

We certainly hoped for a better start to 2018 for the New York City subway—we can’t say we’re surprised by another morning of crippling rush hour delays.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Clayton Guse 414 Posts

Clayton is a digital editor for Time Out New York. He has an overwhelming love for south-facing windows and bicycles. Follow him on Twitter @ClaytonGuse.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest