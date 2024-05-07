Night market season is officially here! And New York has plenty of great night markets returning to our city's streets this spring and summer, spotlighting borough pride (Bronx Night Market, Queens Night Market) and celebrating cultures, like the Latin Night Market, which is back to spotlight the cuisines and traditions of the Latin diaspora.



Attracting nearly 20,000 visitors to the Dyckman area during its inaugural festival last year, the Latin Night Market will again showcase the best of what the rich South and Central American cultures have to offer on Saturday, May 17, from 4pm to 10pm at 238-224 Dyckman Street (Quisqueya Plaza).

This year's festivities will a curated lineup of 50 vendors offering a diverse array of Latin, Carribean and Hispianic flavors: you can expect bites like empanadas, tacos, smoked chicharron, mozzarella arepas, skewered meats and more from Tacos El Guero, Pinche Vegana NYC, Mia's Cocina, Twisted Potato, Petisco Brazuca, Rosie's Empanadas, Downeast Lobstah, Perros Locos NYC, Pollos Napoles, Criollo Burgers, Chocolicious NYC, Jugo Juice, Treat Yourself Jerk and more. There will also be free samples, while supplies last from sponsors including Vita Coco, Coke Spiced and Liquid Death.

Along with the great grub, the vibrant affair will include live musical performances featuring genres such as salsa, reggae, rumba, Latin pop, hip hop and more. Among the performers are the Marching Cobras drumline, DJ Riddim, DJ Ultra Violet, salsa band Orquesta Los 9 Del Sabor and flamenco dancers from Xianix Barrera. There will also be an array of family-friendly activities, art installations, raffles, giveaways, and more.

Speaking of freebies, the festival itself is free to attend; simply RSVP over on Eventbrite. By RSVP’ing, you are automatically entered into the aforementioned raffles and giveaways. And if you RSVP with a donation to local small business, you will enjoy be entered for the chance to win a $100 food-and-drink voucher to use at the event!

Check out this year's full food vendor list as well as musical lineup and sponsors below: