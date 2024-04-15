Six years after opening Oxalis, the Prospect Heights bistro known for its Michelin-starred tasting menu, Redwood Hospitality partners Nico Russell, Steve Wong and Piper Kristensen, have opened the doors on another Brooklyn concept—this time, a French-accented bakery.

Laurel Bakery, rooted at the corner of 115 Columbia Street and Kane Street, will produce breads, pastries and other treats for both of its sister restaurants Place des Fêtes and Oxalis, the latter of which has shuttered at its original spot of 791 Washington Avenue and will debut at a new location in the neighborhood. (A still-unnamed all-day cafe from the team will soon be moving into the old Oxalis space.)

With baking veteran Craig Escalante (Brooklyn’s Bien Cuit, Philadelphia’s Essen) taking care of all the loaves and layered pastry, the new spot will also satisfy resident morning cravings with breakfast-y items like flaky pistachio croissants, mascarpone-blueberry Danishes, sweet almond Bostocks and a savory escargot pastry filled with ramp and Cantal cheese, among other delicious-sounding things.

And with fresh-baked breads like sweet-potato milk bread, whole-wheat bâtards and focaccia amped up with amazake (a liquid made from koji-fermented rice), there will be a variety of sandwiches for lunch starting at 11am, including curried potato with English peas ($14), a jambon beurre ($13) and a spicy mortadella situation with olives and green garlic ($15). Speaking of beurre, the bakery will also sell Oxalis's cultured, whipped butter by the pound or half-pound, made from New York State cream and aged for 10 days, per Eater. You can slather it thick on a baguette with some anchovies for a simple and simply delicious lunch option. There will also be house-made alternative milks like almond and sunflower, as well as coffee from the Brooklyn-based roaster Sey.

Check out the full list of bakery offerings at the Laurel Bakery website. In terms of hours of operation, the new spot will be open daily from 8:30am to 4pm, save for Tuesdays.