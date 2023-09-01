Learn how to salsa from a 'Dancing with the Stars' pro at Edge

Get down, way up: put on your dancing shoes and take a twirl a thousand feet up at "Salsa in the Sky," a Latin fusion dance class happening at Edge Observation Deck at Hudson Yards, the highest outdoor observation deck in the western hemisphere.

It's no ordinary salsa dancing lesson, however. Along with the towering setting, the one-hour class on Tuesday, September 5 will be led by Russian professional dancer and Dancing with the Stars alum Gleb Savchenko.

Taking place between 7:30pm and 8:30pm on Tuesday, September 5 at the Edge's indoor sky deck, the high-energy salsa lesson will require no prior dance experience nor a set dress code. Your "dancing shoes" can be whatever you're most comfortable in, whether that's heels or sneakers.

"I’m so excited to teach the first sky-high salsa dance class at Edge in New York City. The views are really extraordinary," Savchenko said in a press release. "Looking forward to sharing this unique space with my incredible fans for a night to remember. They deserve it. See you on the dance floor!"

TV fans have seen Savchenko whirl around celebrities like Lisa Vanderpump, Nikki Glaser, Erika Jayne, Melanie C and, most recently, RuPaul's Drag Race icon Shangela on the ABC dance competition. He will next be seen in the rom-com Swing Into Romance opposite Danica McKellar, premiering on Saturday, October 7 Great American Family.

General admission tickets for "Salsa in the Sky," which are $95 and available at the Edge website, will get you access to not only the hourlong dance lesson but also admission to the Edge's outdoor viewing areas until 10pm following the class. The outdoor sky deck offers 360-degree views of the iconic skyline from a whopping 1,131 feet in the air, extending out 65 feet from the 100th floor of 30 Hudson Yards with both glass walls and a anxiety-testing glass floor. VIP tickets are $165 and include an intimate meet and greet and photo opportunity with Savchenko before the class from 6pm to 7pm.