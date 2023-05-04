LEGO-shaped burgers are coming to New York

New York adores novelty food—The Cronut line is basically its own culture at this point—so a burger-shaped like a beloved childhood plaything is sure to attract attention.



Hosted by Explore Hidden, which stages immersive experiences worldwide, Brick Burger is combining the world of LEGO blocks and beef patties with a brick-themed pop-up restaurant, coming to Hester Street from Friday, November 24 through Sunday, November 26.

The food menu will include burgers and sandwiches (including classic beef burgers, a veggie burger and a crispy chicken fillet, each served on sesame-seed buns with the requisite toppings—pickles, lettuce, bacon, and the like) made in the shape and color of LEGO's iconic interlocking plastic bricks.

Brick Burger Lego-shaped burgers at Brick Burger

Tickets will cost $47 and will include one burger as well as a beverage (a soft drink for the kiddies, beer or wine for the adults), as well as access to the immersive experience, which will be playfully kitted out with LEGO-themed furniture and colorful brick walls, as well as a brick-building station to let guests both young and young-at-heart create and construct their own brick designs. And if you're feeling extra competitive, Brick Burger will be hosting weekly brick-building competitions, so you can potentially take home prizes and LEGO glory.

Along with New York City, Brick Burger locations will also be temporarily popping up this fall in other major cities around the states, including Boston, Cleveland, San Diego, Chicago, Austin, Indianapolis and Columbus.

Brick Burger bookings aren't yet open for the NYC pop-up, but you can currently sign up to be notified when tickets become available. Seatings are in two-hour increments: from 11am to 1pm, 2pm to 4pm, 5pm to 7pm, and 8pm to 10pm. In the meantime, feast your eyes on some of the very bright burgers on offer below, as well as a peek inside the restaurant's LEGO-themed interiors. Your inner child is about to thrive