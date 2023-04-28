The Cronut celebrates 10th birthday with throwback flavors

It’s one of the biggest New York superstars of the past decade: The Cronut, all flaky lamination and creamy filling. An ingenious (and delicious!) cross between a doughnut and a croissant, the brainchild of pastry virtuoso Dominique Ansel first took the world by storm on May 10, 2013, with its Rose Vanilla flavor combo. In the 10 years since, Dominique Ansel Bakery has rolled out rotating Cronuts inspired by the seasons (pumpkin chai) and classic flavor profiles (dulce de leche, milk and honey).



Now to celebrate the big 1-0, the now world-famous bakery brand is doling out one of its annual favorites, a five-piece box of Cronut Holes, rejiggered with beloved flavors from the past decade.

The special anniversary Cronut hole flavors include:

Dark Chocolate & Raspberry Chambord (December 2014): dark chocolate ganache with raspberry Chambord jam

Caramelized Banana & Brown Sugar (July 2015): caramelized banana jam with brown sugar ganache

Lychee Rose & Pistachio (February 2017): lychee rose jam with pistachio ganache

Brown Butter & Caramel (November 2020): brown butter ganache and caramel ganache

Strawberry & Hojicha (February 2021): strawberry jam and hojicha tea ganache

The brand is shipping the Cronut Holes worldwide this month, but given that New Yorkers have the real thing right in their midst, you can now preorder for direct pickups from the Soho bakery on Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7. A limited number of boxes will also be available for sale in-store during those dates, though arrive early. You know how those Cronut lines can get! (The Soho storefront opens at 8am from Monday through Friday, and at 9am on Sundays, FYI.)

And if things look sold out online, don’t fret: per the brand, you can add yourself to the “Notify Me When Available” list at the bottom of the bakery’s website and you’ll be emailed if and when new inventory launches.

"Ten years have flown by, but I'll always be grateful for all of you who've come out to support us each morning, rain or shine. Here's to many more flavors and many more years ahead," the chef-owner posted on Instagram to commemorate the anniversary.





