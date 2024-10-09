“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Tuesday so you’re hearing from us each week. Last time, Food & Drink Editor Morgan Carter told us about what it was like to take part in the NYC Pizza Run.

Somehow we only have two months left until the end of the year, but before you start planning 2025, I implore you to stay present—there is much to discover (eat and drink) this fall!

Plenty of restaurants have opened their doors, ready to welcome us as the cool weather starts to take its hold. From an Indian speakeasy dishing up kangaroo and camel to the latest from one of Brooklyn’s beloved restaurateurs, here are a few new openings to add to your list.

If Brooklynites don’t know Andrew Tarlow, they sure know his restaurants: Diner, Marlow & Sons and She Wolf Bakery, to name a few. This month, Tarlow traveled across the bridge to Nomad, opening his latest after a 10-year gap. Named Borgo, the trattoria features a wood-burning oven, a sleek black and marble bar and a plant-heavy back garden perfect for soaking up the last good rays of the season. The Chicories salad is made for sharing and the Timballo de Anelletti with braised beef cheek nestled inside is the dish to have on your table.

Drink to try: Martinis come on a cart and are served tableside. Place an order and become the envy of the dining room.

Photograph: Ye Fan | Artist Francesco Clemente



The latest from Daniel Humm and Italian artist Francesco Clemente is set to open on October 10 in Eleven Madison Park, which is one of our highly anticipated openings of the year. A veritable playground for Clemente, the bar is filled with various works including two, 17-foot-long murals. Soak in the art while you peruse through a cocktail menu, ranging from low-ABV tipples to clarified cocktails. Plant-forward finger foods also find their way here, including sake pickles and an agedashi tofu dog.

Drink to try: Part pina colada, part negroni, comes the Negroni Colada.

I can be your hero, baby. Coming to Soho on October 21 is Heroes and Pearl Box. The three-story concept from the Niche Niche and Tokyo Record Bar team honors the heroes in their lives, from Julia Child and Thomas Keller to Stevie Wonder. You may be thinking, how does Beyoncé translate to food? While she doesn’t exactly, Heroes is all about championing best practices on the plate. Take for example chef Aaron Lirette’s whole-animal cookery. His Monkfish & Red Wine doesn’t ditch the bones, but rather grills them incorporates it in a sauce. Before or after dinner, a visit must be made to the fabulous ’70s lounge on the third floor. Pumped with funk music and black velvet love seats, Pearl Box hits a sultry number only made more decadent with caviar service, soon to roll out on a cart.

Dish to try: Peep the dry-aging locker filled with fish and go from there.

Photograph: Alex Staniloff | Camel Seek Kebab



There’s no sign for midtown’s Veerays, only a single golden triangle shaped like the letter “V.” Billed as an Italian speakeasy, the restaurant takes the theme quite seriously with marble walls, bold red booths and servers decked in black and red vests. But the 1920s aesthetic isn’t the only thing to discover here, just take a look at the exotic meat tasting menu, with courses that include Ostrich Malai Kebab and Alligator Biryani with a cucumber raita.

Dish to try: Camel Seekh Kebab with date chutney.