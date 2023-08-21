New York
Timeout

Lidl
Photograph: Shutterstock

Lidl, the discount grocery store, is opening in The Bronx

Chelsea and Park Slope Lidl supermarkets are also on the way.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
There's perhaps never been a better time to grocery shop in New York City than 2023. 

Some of America’s—and Europe’s and Asia’s—favorite stores are opening across the five boroughs, with the goal of expanding grocery options, many of which are low-priced and aim to be affordable.

Lidl, a popular Germany-based supermarket chain with locations across Europe and North America, is making its imprint on the city, with a massive new store slated for Chelsea and a 2024 opening scheduled in Park Slope, Brooklyn. Now, another borough can get in on the Lidl hype: The Bronx.

As first reported by neighborhood news site Welcome2TheBronx, Lidl will be opening at Bronx Terminal Market. An opening date has yet to be announced, but Lidl branding has taken over the site of a former Michaels Arts and Crafts store (at 700 Exterior St. #301A), with the message "coming soon."

Lidl interior
Photograph: courtesy of Lidl

Bronx Terminal Market is about a 10-minute walk from Yankee Stadium, which, in addition to making Lidl a neighborhood resource, may make the spot a nice stop for gametime snacks. 

Currently, Lidl operates New York City supermarkets in Harlem (2187 Frederick Douglass Blvd) and in Astoria (19-30 37th St.). The brand has a loyal following for offering brand-name products at a discount, plus its own private-label products in all departments. A typical Lidl store is similar to other American supermarkets, selling produce, pantry items, refrigerated and frozen foods, home essentials and more.  

