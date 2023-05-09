Lidl is opening a massive grocery store in Chelsea

Another beloved chain grocery store is expanding its presence in New York City.

Lidl, the German supermarket known for its lower prices, will be opening a new store at 335 Eighth Avenue in Chelsea, Commercial Observer first reported. The 23,000-square-foot space, between West 26th and West 27th Streets, is expected to open in 2025.

RECOMMENDED: City Winery is pouring out new pairing dinners at Pier 57

Lidl currently operates stores in Staten Island and Queens, and a Brooklyn Lidl is expected to open in Park Slope in 2024.

New Yorkers may recognize the future shop’s address as the home of Gristede’s, which isn’t necessarily known for its bargains like Lidl is. Gristede’s days at 225 Eighth Avenue are limited though, with demolition planned to reinvent the entire corner. A new building will go up at the address with 188 residential units, plus the retail space that Lidl will take over, with the goal of providing affordable and nutritious options to the local Chelsea community.

“Here, we believe high quality shouldn’t have to come at a premium price. Throughout our stores, you’ll find local produce, fresh meats and seafood, imported cheeses, European pastries, weekly surprises and more at unbelievably low prices,” Lidl’s mission statement reads.

Lidl is just one of several cult-level grocery stores expanding in Manhattan in the near future. At Astor Place, the former Kmart is in the process of becoming Manhattan's first Wegmans, which is slated to open later this year. Beloved Korean supermarket H Mart is also expanding to the Upper East Side and Long Island City, adding to the shop's imprint on the East Village, Koreatown and Upper West Side.

Grocery shopping can be more than an errand in New York City—it’s a full-blown hobby, pastime and social event—and these stores are adding even more to the experience.